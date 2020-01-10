48 hours in. . . Perth, an insider guide to Western Australia’s cool capital

Living the good life on Australia’s western seaboard



Some might say Perth’s a late bloomer; others may suggest that she’s simply been biding her time. For locals, the secret is most definitely out. Direct flights to Perth from London threw quite the spotlight on the Western capital, revealing a metropolis that basks in more sunlight hours than any other major Australian city, has the beaches to match, and is no slouch after dark. What’s more, Perth has its own island playground 12 miles (19km) off the coast, it lays claim to the largest inner-city park in the world and is ringed with wineries.

Perth’s new affordability also adds to the allure: a flood of hotel and restaurant openings has driven prices down to the most competitive they’ve ever been. Liveability has been simultaneously amped. The swish Elizabeth Quay waterfront – where The Ritz will open in late 2019 – provides a revitalised platform to the Swan River, while Yagan Square joins the inner city’s ying and yang sides the for the first time in a century: hello free-flowing foot traffic. Another big ticket opening is on the cards for 2020, when the new Western Australian museum will complete the Perth Cultural Centre.