48 hours in . . . Moscow, an insider guide to Russia’s mighty metropolis

Day one

MORNING

The place to begin any tour of the Russian capital is the mighty Red Square known locally as Krasnaya Ploshchad. Best entered through the imposing Resurrection Gates south of Tverskaya Street, the square’s centrepoint is the Kremlin (00 7 495 697 0349) which lies within the red-brick walls of the city’s ancient citadel. Not everything here is open to the public (the president’s offices, for example), but accessible highlights include the collections of tsarist treasures in the Armoury Chamber, the Patriarch’s Palace and the Bell Tower complex, and the Diamond Fund.

The “red” part (Krasnaya) of the square’s name might date from the middle ages rather than the communism era, but another of the square’s main sights is Lenin’s Mausoleum (00 7 495 623 5527), where the embalmed corpse of the revolutionary leader lies inside a granite building. Note that although the queues can be long, visitors are given a few minutes inside the mauseleum so the lines tend to go down quickly, so don’t be put off if it’s high on your wishlist.