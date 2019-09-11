48 hours in . . . Malaga, an insider guide to the cultural gateway to Andalucía

Spain’s reborn hotspot for culture

Malaga has shaken off its reputation as being merely the gateway to the Costa del Sol. Revamped and revitalised, the city now boasts a sleek port, an exciting culinary scene and a rapidly growing clutch of artistic attractions. In fact, it’s quickly becoming recognised as one of Spain’s cultural hubs, bursting at the seams with places to explore from the attention-grabbing Pompidou Centre and ever-popular Museu de Picasso – which celebrates Malaga’s most famous son – to the street-art-cloaked streets of its edgy Soho district.

But it’s not all new. This is one of the oldest cities in Spain and hallmarks of its rich past are scattered across Malaga: the cobbled streets of the old quarter, its mountainside Roman Amphitheatre, the Moorish citadels of the Alcazaba and Gilfarbaro. And even once the sight-seeing is done, there’s still a city full of rooftop bars, gleaming boutique stores and nearby beaches to explore.