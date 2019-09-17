48 hours in . . . Brussels, an insider guide to the comic capital of Europe

Cherry-picking in a city like no other

There is plenty about Brussels that makes it like no other city. It’s the capital of the European Union for a start (but you wouldn’t necessarily sense it), operating in two native languages (French and Dutch/Flemish). The historic centre is like a reverse donut, with the imposing Grand Place in the middle, surrounded by mundane, often tawdry streets that in any other European city would be prime real estate. In among these, all within walking distance, are sublime and surreal art collections (Brueghel, Rubens, Magritte), impressive churches, alluring shops, high-quality eateries (including the legendary chip stands), and splendid eccentricities such as the Manneken-Pis and a comic-book museum (Tintin et al.)

Beyond the centre there are streets lined with Art Nouveau buildings, a museum packed with world treasures, and one of the best train museums in the world. There’s so much to choose from and be surprised by, as you sip the uniquely local lambic beer flavoured with cherries.