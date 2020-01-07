£400m for Northern Ireland in first Budget after Brexit







Home Secretary Sajid Javid will deliver the Budget on March 11

The first post-Brexit Budget on March 11 will see the Government add £400m to Stormont’s coffers, the Chancellor has said.

Sajid Javid has promised a spending spree to help “left behind” parts of the country.

With Brexit set for January 31, Mr Javid will today explain how the UK can take advantage of the “huge opportunities” that he claimed will be presented by leaving the European Union.

The Government is set to increase borrowing in order to fund promises made in the Tory election manifesto, with Mr Javid saying “the country voted for change” by backing Boris Johnson at the ballot box in December.

Promising an “infrastructure revolution” in his first Budget as Chancellor, Mr Javid indicated there would be up to £100bn available for “transformative” projects across the country over the coming years.

Speaking during a visit to the new £350m Trafford Park tram line project in Manchester, Mr Javid said: “The country voted for change. There are still too many people in our great country that feel left behind and we are going to deliver that change.”

Mr Javid will provide an economic update to the Cabinet today before facing MPs in the Commons as they return from their Christmas break.

“With this Budget we will unleash Britain’s potential – uniting our great country, opening a new chapter for our economy and ushering in a decade of renewal,” Mr Javid said.

“People across the country have told us that they want change. We have listened and will deliver.

“Since 2015 we have cut taxes for 760,000 people in Northern Ireland.

“Next year we will increase the Executive’s budget by £400m and by 2020 we will save the average car driver £1,000 by freezing fuel duty.

“But we need to do more to level up. With this Budget we will open a new chapter for our economy and usher in a decade of renewal.”

During the general election campaign Mr Javid made a decisive break from the policies adopted by his predecessors, promising to loosen constraints on borrowing to the tune of up to £20bn a year for capital spending.

But shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “After a decade of wrecking the economy, we can have no confidence in a Tory Government delivering the scale of investment needed for renewal especially with a no-deal Brexit still on the table.”

Belfast Telegraph