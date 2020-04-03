4-year-old-dies-after-accidentally-shooting-himself-in-thornton

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 06: 16 AM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 06: 16 AM CDT

THORNTON, Ill. — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself in south suburban Thornton.

The shooting happened just after 8: 40 p.m. Thursday on Blackhawk Drive near Chicago Road.

Police in Thornton said the boy was in the basement of his home by himself when he found the gun and fired it.

People inside the home at the time of the incident told police they did not see it happen.

The child’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.