4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Thornton

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
4-year-old-dies-after-accidentally-shooting-himself-in-thornton

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 06: 16 AM CDT
/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 06: 16 AM CDT

THORNTON, Ill. — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself in south suburban Thornton.

The shooting happened just after 8: 40 p.m. Thursday on Blackhawk Drive near Chicago Road.

Police in Thornton said the boy was in the basement of his home by himself when he found the gun and fired it.

People inside the home at the time of the incident told police they did not see it happen.

The child’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

You May Also Like

chicago-cop’s-covid-19-death-declared-on-duty:-officials

Chicago cop’s COVID-19 death declared on-duty: officials

&apos;coronavirus-knows-no-borders&apos;:-why-refugees-in-the-home-and-abroad-need-your-support-now-a-lot-more-than-ever

🔥'Coronavirus knows no borders': Why refugees in the home and abroad need your support now a lot more than ever🔥

expert-suggestions-about-maintaining-your-home-clean-and-safe-from-coronavirus

🔥Expert suggestions about maintaining your home clean and safe from coronavirus🔥

fair-st.-louis,-america’s-birthday-parade-canceled-for-2020

🔥Fair St. Louis, America’s Birthday Parade canceled for 2020🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *