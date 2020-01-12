4-rockets-hit-iraq-airbase-hosting-us-troops:-report

Samara, Iraq:

Four rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based, military sources told AFP on Sunday, with security forces saying four Iraqi airmen were wounded.

A majority of US airmen stationed at the Al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad had already left, the military sources said, following tensions between the US and Iran over the last two weeks.

Military bases hosting US troops have been subject to volleys of rocket and mortar attacks in recent months that have mostly wounded Iraqi forces, but also killed one American contractor last month.

