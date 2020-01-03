4-maine-daily-newspapers-to-end-monday-print-editions

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Portland Press Herald, Sun Journal of Lewiston, Morning Sentinel in Waterville, and Kennebec Journal in Augusta plan to discontinue Monday print editions starting March 2, company officials announced Friday.

The cost-cutting move will preserve newsroom jobs, said Lisa DeSisto, CEO of Masthead Maine, which publishes the newspapers. The newspapers will continue to produce a digital edition on Mondays, along with digital and print editions on the six other days, she said.

“Moving to digital-only Monday will provide the expense savings needed to sustain our organization in 2020,” she wrote in a memo to employees.

Masthead needed to reduce costs, and the only alternative would have been cutting newsroom staffing, which the company doesn’t want to do, she said.

Masthead, which owns five of Maine’s six daily newspapers, has no immediate plans to reduce print publication any further, DeSisto said.