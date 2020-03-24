4 injured, including 2 Chicago officers, in crash on NW Side

Posted by — March 24, 2020
by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 07: 27 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 07: 27 AM CDT

CHICAGO — Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Police said two officers were in a squad car traveling northbound on Kimball and turning to go westbound on Belmont, when they were struck by a Chevy Equinox traveling southbound at high-speed around 4: 20 a.m. Tuesday.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital in fair condition, with one officer suffering neck pain and the other a laceration to the head.

The female driver of the Equinox and her adult male passenger were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition, with the driver suffering neck pain and her passenger a laceration to the head.

Police said none of the injuries are life threatening.

Possible citations are pending against the driver of the Equinox.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

