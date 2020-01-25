4-children,-teacher-dead-after-building-collapses-in-north-east-delhi

Five people, including four children, have been killed in the incident in Delhi’s Bhajanpura.

New Delhi:

Five people, including four children, were killed when the roof of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday.

The children were attending coaching classes on the third floor of the building, when the fourth floor collapsed, trapping all the students under the debris.

A total of 13 people were rescued and taken to hospital.

The fire department received a call around 4: 30 pm, following which seven fire engines were rushed to the spot, news agency PTI reported.

Those killed have been identified as Farha (6), Deshu (14), Krishna (12) and their teacher, Umesh (37).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal expressed grief over the incident.

“A very bad news from Bhajan Pura. May God keeps everyone safe. Will reach there in sometime,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr Baijal said that action will be taken against the guilty.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths including those of innocent children during the building collapse in Bhajanpura, East Delhi. May God give strength to their family and loved ones to deal with this tragedy,” Mr Baijal tweeted.

“Have directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured. Action will be taken against those found guilty of lapses which led to this tragic accident,” he said in another tweet.