3lw’s-kiely-williams-doesn’t-feel-she-owes-naturi-naughton-an-apology-for-kfc-food-fight,-calls-adrienne-bailon-a-“fake-friend”-(video)

The 3LW feud will never end!

13 years after they broke up, Kiely Williams is still throwing showing shade at her former girl group members, Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton.

While stuck in the house on Sunday (Mar. 29), Williams decided to hold her first Instagram Live session and answered questions from her fans.

As you would expect, most of the questions were about her 3LW days and the infamous KFC fight with Naturi.

Williams revealed that she has no interest in going on Bailon’s talk show The Real to make amends, primarily because she has nothing to promote and because Bailon won’t admit that she was a fake friend back in the day.

“I don’t think Adrienne wants to have live TV with me. Cause she’s gon’ have to say, ‘Yes Kiely, I did pretend to be your best friend. Now, I am not.’

“You were either lying then or you’re lying now. You either were my best friend and now you’re just not claiming me or you were pretending to be my best friend and now you’re telling the truth.

“So that’s why I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Williams then rehashed the fight that went down between her and Naughton in which Williams allegedly threw a plate of KFC in Naughton’s face.

With a few clarifications, Williams admitted that a chicken tender may have hit her bandmate during the melee.

“If I had to choose between dropping my baby sister and a plate of food flying as I’m reaching for someone’s neck, I’m going to keep my baby sister in my arms.”

Williams also emphatically stated that she had nothing to make amends for in regards to Bailon or Naughton.

“I don’t feel like I have anything to make amends for, especially when it comes to Adrienne,” she said.

“As far as Naturi goes, if there was ever a reason to apologize, all of that has kind of been overshadowed by the literal lies and really ugly stuff that she said about my mom and my sister. So, no. Not interested in that. I’m sorry.”

While Williams continues to harbor old grudges from 20 years ago, Bailon and Naughton publicly mended fences during an episode of The Real in 2017.

“I, genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, never meant any harm towards you. I think you’re talented and beautiful,” Bailon told the Power star.