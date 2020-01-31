3,800-deaths-in-london-caused-by-air-pollutant,-study-finds

An estimated 3,799 deaths in London were caused by an air pollutant, a new report has found.

Assessing the total number of deaths in people aged over 25, the research uncovered that of those in the capital, 6.4% were linked to PM2.5 – ‘particulate matter’, or airborne solids and liquids, smaller than 2.5 micrometres – and that of all towns and cities in the UK, London ranked PM2.5’s biggest emitter.

The report, entitled Cities Outlook 2020, is the latest edition of Centre for Cities’ yearly studies which examine the UK’s urban landscape.

It uncovered that while the levels of PM2.5 were legal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland they still went over the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) prescribed guidelines. In fact, of the 19 cities assessed, every road analysed was found to exceed WHO advice for PM2.5.

The research’s nitrogen dioxide findings were similarly alarming, especially for London. Reaching an estimated 51,000 tonnes of emissions, the capital was found to be greatest producer of the gas in comparison to other UK towns and cities, while the road recording the biggest violation of NO2 legal limits – twice the lawful amount – was also located in London.

Reasons behind the country’s toxic air were listed as varied. Transport was cited as a ‘significant’ contributor, however, the study made clear it was by no means the only source. Wood burning stoves and coal fires were also labelled responsible, as was pollution finding its way over to the UK from nearby Europe.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, said of the report: “Cities should be at the centre of the fight against toxic air and councils should take the steps needed, including charging people to drive in city centres and banning wood burning stoves.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has named domestic wood-burning as the single greatest contributor to fine particulate matter emissions in the UK.

Carter added: “To help, the Government needs to provide extra money and introduce stricter guidelines. The deadly levels of polluted air we’re breathing are legal across most of the UK. This needs to change.

“As a matter of urgency the Government should adopt WHO’s stricter guidelines around PM2.5 emissions. Failure to act now will lead to more deaths.”