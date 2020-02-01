37-seconds

Movie Details & Credits

Release Date (Streaming):

January 31, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Eita Okuno, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Makiko Watanabe, Mei Kayama, Minori Hagiwara, Misuzu Kanno, Shizuka Ishibashi, Shôhei Uno, Shunsuke Daitô, Yuka Itaya

Summary:

Yuma is a young Japanese woman who suffers from cerebral palsy. Torn between her obligations towards her family and her dream to become a manga artist, she struggles to lead a self-determined life.

Director:

HIKARI

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

115 min

