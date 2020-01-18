36-union-ministers’-j&k-visit-begins-today-to-spread-awareness-of-positive-impact-of-scrapping-article-370

3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Anantnag













As many as 36 members of the Union Council of Ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir from January 18 to 24 in order to spread words about the government’s policies, particularly those taken in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370.

51 visits to Jammu, 8 to Srinagar

According to government sources, 36 Union ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the newly-formed Union Territory starting January 18. There will be 51 visits to Jammu and eight to Srinagar. Earlier this month, in one of the meetings of the Council of Ministers, a presentation was made on the development initiatives taken by the Centre following the imposition of Governor’s rule in the region.

This will be the second round of visit to Jammu and Kashmir by Union ministers after the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

January 18

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will visit Samba’s Puramandal area.

Ashwini Choubey will visit Samba.

Jitendra Singh will visit the Jammu region.

January 19

Smriti Irani will visit Katra and Panthal areas in Reasi district.

Piyush Goyal will be in Jammu’s Akhnoor region.

Mahendra Nath Pandey in Jammu’s Dansal.

Meghwal in Kathua’s Basholi and V. Muraleedharan in Kathua’s Bilawar.

January 20

Union Minister General V.K. Singh (retired) will visit Udhampur’s Tikri region.

Pratap Sarangi will be Kathua’s Ramkoat region.

R.K. Singh in Doda’s Ghat region.

Debashree Choudary will be in Marh region in Jammu.

January 21

Kiren Rijiju will visit Jammu’s Suchetgarh.

Kishan Pal Singh Gujjar will be in Poonch’s Mandi and Gen V.K. Singh in Udhampur’s Chenani.

Nitin Gadkari will be in Rajouri district.

Kailash Choudary in Samba’s Vijaypur.

Sarangi in Kathua, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat in Kathua’s Hiranagar.

Anurag Thakur in Jammu’s Khour.

Arjun Munda in Raesi’s Pouni.

Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajaouri’s Sunderbani.

Thawar Chand Gehlot will be in Poonch’s Surankote region.

Sanjay Dhotre will be in Rajaouri’s Kalakote.

Santosh Kumar will visit Ramban’s Batote region.

January 22

Union Minister Purushottam Rupala will be in Jammu’s RS Pura.

Gujjar in Poonch.

Prahalad Singh Patel in Udhampur’s Ramnagar.

Chaudary in Samba’s Cakrambagh.

Sekhawat in Kathua’s Barnoti.

Patel in Udhampur’s Majalta region.

Renuka Singh will visit Udhampur’s Khoon region.

Munda will be in Raesi’s Arnas.

Som Prakash will be in Jammu’s Bhalwal.

Thawar Chand Gehlot in Poonch’s Balakote.

Sanjay Dhotre in Rajouri’s Nowshera.

Gangwar in Ramban’s Chanderkote.

Faggan Singh Kulaste in Poonch.

Rao Saheb Patil Danve in Rajopuri’s Manjakote.

January 23

Rupala will be visiting Jammu’s Miran Sahib region

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be visiting Raesi’s Bhomag

Suresh C Angadi will be in Jammu’s Bishnah.

Som Prakash in Raesi’s Thakrakot.

Kulaste will be visiting Poonch’s Mankote.

Rameshwar Teli will be visiting Ramban district headquarters.

January 24