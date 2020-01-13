350-pound-grouper-caught-off-florida-coast-believed-to-be-50-years-old

January 13, 2020 | 9: 30am | Updated January 13, 2020 | 9: 30am

A 350-pound grouper caught off the coast of Florida is believed to be 50 years old, making it the oldest fish caught in the state’s wildlife research program, officials said.

Jason Boyll reeled in the massive Warsaw grouper using a hook and line in around 600-feet deep waters in southwest Florida, according to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Wildlife officials used otolith, or ear stones that help fish maintain their balance, to help determine the grouper’s age.

The group said acquiring the “otolith from this fish was extremely valuable as samples from larger and older fish are rare.”

“Almost as exciting as seeing this guy boat side was the look on everyone’s face and the excitement when I got this otolith!” Boyll, who caught the grouper on Dec. 29, wrote on Facebook.

Warsaw groupers — which reach up to 90 inches long and 580 pounds — are characterized by an elongated second dorsal spine. They typically live in waters depths of at least 200 feet, officials said.

The group, however, warns against fishing for the Warsaw grouper in the region.

“FWC does not encourage the targeting of Warsaw grouper since the status of the population in the Gulf is unknown,” the group said.