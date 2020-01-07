35-killed-in-stampede-at-funeral-for-iranian-general-qassem-soleimani:-state-tv

January 7, 2020 | 4: 55am
Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike.
AP
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state television says 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a U.S. airstrike.
The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday.
A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.