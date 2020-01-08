“35-girls-believed-murdered-are-alive”:-cbi-to-top-court-on-bihar-shelter

The Supreme Court accepted CBI’s status report in sex assault cases.

New Delhi:

All 35 girls, who were suspected to have been killed at a shelter home in Bihar’ s Muzaffarpur, are alive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court today. The probe agency has said it has completed investigation in mass sex assault case at the shelter home that triggered massive outrage about two years ago.

Last year, the probe agency had told the top court that the politically well-connected Brajesh Thakur, who had operated the shelter for several years, and his accomplices may have killed 11 girls and it had recovered “bundle of bones”. Today, the CBI said that bones were found to be of some other adults, adding that no minor was murdered in the shelter home.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the probe agency, said that children, who were alleged to be murdered, were later traced and found to be alive. He said that CBI has investigated cases of 17 shelter homes in Bihar and chargesheet has been filed in 13 of them while in four cases the preliminary inquiry was conducted and later closed as no evidence was found.

In Muzaffarpur, young girls were forced to dance to vulgar songs, sedated and raped at the government-run shelter in a massive sex scandal with links to influential politicians and bureaucrats. A human skeleton – which was earlier believed to be the remains of one of the victims – was found in October 2018 at a cremation ground in the district’s Sikandarpur area.

More grisly details are found in the chargesheet filed by the CBI against Brajesh Thakur, the key accused.

The CBI status report was accepted today by a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

The probe agency has also asked the Bihar government to act against officials who were found to be responsible for lapses in managing shelter homes in the state during its one-and-a-half year-long probe. Twenty-five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are among over 70 officials in Bihar who could face action.

