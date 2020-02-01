35-best-new-netflix-movies-and-shows-coming-in-february-2020

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

The 35 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February 2020, including To All the Boys, Narcos: Mexico and Altered Carbon.

There’s a lot to love on Netflix this month, just in time for Valentine’s Day. February brings the premieres of lots of new original series and movies, such as Locke & Key, Horse Girl and All the Bright Places. But the month’s centerpiece has to be To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to the massively popular sequel to the 2018 romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. For more Valentine’s-friendly streaming, movies like The Notebook, Dear John and Fools Rush In make for a movie marathon worth falling for.

But there are plenty more binge-worthy titles arriving that skirt the love in February’s air. From the new seasons of Narcos: Mexico and Better Call Saul to blockbusters like Sex and the City 2 and Hancock, find your next lineup of movies to marathon this month with our comprehensive list of the 35 best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February 2020, and comment below with your favorite picks!

35. Starship Troopers

Release Year: 1997

Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

Starring: Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Muldoon, Clancy Brown, Michael Ironside, Seth Gilliam, Bruce Gray, Marshall Bell, Eric Bruskotter, Brenda Strong, Christopher Curry, Lenore Kasdorf, Denise Dowse, Amy Smart, Dean Norris, Rue McClanahan

Release Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a good, old-fashioned, cheesy throwback movie. Right? Luckily, there’s a handful of those hitting Netflix this February, but none of the month’s best new releases movies are as cheesy as the 1997 throwback Starship Troopers. Travel back in time (or, more actually, into the future) with a viewing of an arguably cult classic.

Based on the science fiction novel of the same name by Robert A. Heinlein, Starship Troopers takes place in the distant future and finds Earth going to war with a foreboding race of giant alien insects. Although there’s not a lot of information on the bugs apart from their insistence on wiping out all traces of human life, a mobile infantry journeys to different alien planets to take on the bugs head on. Both sides of the war try to ensure the survival of their species.

Starship Troopers comes from director Paul Verhoeven, who also directed such movies as RoboCop, Total Recall, Basic Instinct and Showgirls. Upon release, the film garnered mostly negative reception from critics, holding an actually impressive 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its worldwide box office run grossed $121.2 million worldwide against a budget of $105 million, which was enough to spawn four sequels. There has been talk of a potential remake, but nothing has materialized just yet. Be sure to check out the original when it hits Netflix on Feb. 15.