34-year-old-man-from-california-is-now-dead-due-to-coronavirus!-this-is-an-example-of-how-people-with-proven-medical-history-need-to-be-extra-careful-now.

A 34-year-old California man who died from the coronavirus visited Disney World just days before his death.

Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, passed on Thursday morning at a Pasadena medical clinic two weeks after he built up a hack while visiting the Florida amusement parks, as per a report from TMZ.

Ghazarian started hacking while in Florida on Saturday, March 7 and travelled to LAX on March 9, where he quickly went to the ER with a high fever, as indicated by the tattle site.

His test for coronavirus returned positive on Friday and by the following day, he was hurried to the ICU with his lungs 60 to 70 per cent obstructed with pneumonia. TMZ said Ghazarian was affirmed to get an antiviral prescription, however, the medication was postponed and never contacted him.

Ghazarian had a clinical history that could have made him increasingly defenceless to the infection, including asthma, youth bronchitis, and testicular disease, which he beat in 2016, as per the report.

Ghazarian travelled to Orlando on March 2 for a gathering and chose to remain around to go with companions to Disney and Universal. The two parks reported they would close on March 16 because of the developing pandemic until in any event the month’s end.

