$30k-netball-stars-cop-‘harsh’-pay-cut

Super Netball players have become the latest professional sportspeople to commit to a pay reduction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league and the Australian Netball Players’ Association (ANPA) announced on Saturday a reduction to player payments for five weeks.

Contracted players are set to take two weeks’ leave from Monday and then remain at home on “active rest” for seven hours per week for the following three weeks at a 70 per cent reduction in pay.

The 2020 Super Netball season has been postponed until at least June 30 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The AFL has already announced its players will take a 50 per cent pay until the end of May while the NRL is in talks with the RLPA for a similar arrangement.

“Our sport is not immune,” ANPA chief executive Kathryn Harby-Williams said

“Over the past few days we have endured some of our most difficult times when faced with the harsh reality of an uncertain future.

“We fully understand we need to play our role to enable netball to get through these bleak times, hence we have agreed to take a pay cut.”

Harby-Williams said with the minimum wage for Super Netball players at $30,000 per annum, the pay reduction would have a severe impact.

“However, we know we are not alone and many others throughout our community are suffering,” she said.

Super Netball chief executive Chris Symington said the league had put in place measures to provide players with wellbeing support during the next few weeks and will hold further talks with ANPA as the situation develops.

