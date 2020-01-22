30-recipes-you-should-master-by-the-age-of-30

Beans on toast and ready meals may be a staple of student cooking, but if by your mid-twenties you still haven’t progressed from the simple (lets face it, terrible) meals that were whipped up in halls, then it’s time to refresh your culinary repertoire.

“Cooking is not about just joining the dots, following one recipe slavishly and then moving on to the next. It’s about developing an understanding of food, a sense of assurance in the kitchen, about the simple desire to make yourself something to eat,” says Nigella Lawson in How to Eat (Vintage, £14.99).

This desire is what we aim to inspire in you.

Below, we’ve shared some of the best easy-to-achieve dishes from our award-winning food writers – 30 dishes, from bung-it-in-the-oven baked fish to a crowd-pleasing shepherd’s pie, that are well worth mastering before you hit 30.

Spaghetti with garlic, chilli and parsley

This easy pasta dish can be on the table in under 20 minutes; simply combine a few store-cupboard staples.