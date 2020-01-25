30-killed,-17-missing-in-record-brazil-rainstorms,-says-official

The toll was a jump from the 11 reported by the same office earlier in the day. (Representational)

Belo Horizonte:

At least 30 people have been killed by intense storms in southeastern Brazil, the Civil Defense office in Minas Gerais state said Saturday.

The toll was a jump from the 11 reported by the same office earlier in the day.

Seventeen people are also missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced to move in more following a series of landslides and house collapses, Civil Defense officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)