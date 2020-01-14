’30-children-injured’-after-airliner-coming-in-to-land-dumps-fuel-on-playground

Up to 30 children were reportedly injured after an airliner coming in to land dumped its fuel on a playground.

The plane is said to have sprayed the fuel over the playground of Park Avenue School in Cuhady, California, as it made its final approach towards Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders in hazmat suits have rushed to the scene.

Police have yet to confirm how many children have been affected, or the severity of their injuries.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the fuel was dumped by a Delta Airlines flight to Shanghai, which returned to LAX shortly after departure.

It is believed to have dumped the fuel to decrease its landing weight.

Breaking news story, more to follow.