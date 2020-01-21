3-year-old-recovering-after-mountain-lion-attack-while-park-remains-closed

A 3-year-old boy is recovering at home after a mountain lion grabbed him by the neck in an attack Monday afternoon at a wilderness park in Orange County’s Lake Forest.

Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, a destination for hikers, bicyclists and equestrian enthusiasts and the site of 2004 mountain lion attacks that left one dead and one injured, remains closed indefinitely following the attack.

According to various official accounts, a mountain lion grabbed the boy by the neck about 4 p.m. Monday and began to drag him along the ground. The child had been in the park with two adults and three other children, and the big cat seemed to have singled him out, according to Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division.

The boy’s father threw a backpack at the lion, which dropped the child, picked up the bag and ran off. Someone at the park later photographed a mountain lion up a tree, holding a backpack in its jaws.

Within an hour of the attack, deputies received authorization from the Fish and Wildlife Department to kill the lion, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. About 5: 20 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy killed a lion near where the child was attacked. Authorities are confident they killed the same cat that attacked the child because it was in a tree along with the backpack the boy’s father had thrown at it.

Following the attack, the park was immediately evacuated via loudspeaker from a Sheriff’s Department helicopter.

The boy suffered puncture wounds around his neck and abrasions from being dragged. He was taken to Mission Hospital and was reported in stable condition before his release.



Though mountain lion attacks are not common, they can be deadly.

In January 2004, a mountain lion killed avid biker Mark Reynolds , 35, in Whiting Ranch. Reynolds, who was alone at the time of the attack, was apparently crouched over his bike when the cat approached. Experts at the time said a mountain lion will sometimes interpret a crouching animal as a sign of weakness.

The same cat attacked another biker who had stumbled on Reynolds’ body. The woman was pried away from the cat by a friend and other bikers, and the cat was later killed.

At the time, Reynolds was the first person in California killed by a mountain lion in a decade.

Officials are planning a news conference Tuesday afternoon with updates on the case.

City News Service and Times staff writer Howard Blume contributed to this report.