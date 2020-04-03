🔥3 questions after the How to Get Away with Murder season 6 midseason premiere🔥

How to Get Away with Murder – Photo by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD How to Get Away with Murder season 6 is finally back, and while it answered a few questions, it created a few more. Take a look!Spoilers ahead for the How to Get Away with Murder season 6 midseason premiere.How to Get Away with Murder is finally back, and the writers certainly didn’t pull any punches.Michaela and Connor charged with murder, Asher acting shady before his death, and Annalise in hiding are just a few of the best moments this week. But there are still a million unanswered questions and mysteries to be solved.Let’s talk about the top 3 questions brought up by this week’s episode of the hit TV series.1. Who killed Asher?While we learned a lot about the events leading up to Asher’s death, we still don’t know who did it.This episode heavily implied that it might be Frank, but that’s way too easy a conclusion for this show. It has to be someone we’d never suspect.Was it Gabriel? Asher was outside his house. Or was it Bonnie? She’s shown she’s willing to do just about anything to save people she cares for. Or maybe it was Nate? He has plenty of secrets to hide. Only time will tell.2. What will happen to Annalise?Annalise has made her escape, and it looks like she’s south of the border. In the first few moments of the episode, we see her change her appearance so she is not as easily recognizable.But the more she follows the instructions of the service she used to disappear, the more she becomes suspicious. And as always, her instincts appear to be right.The woman leading her around brings her to a car with a shady-looking guy inside. When Annalise sees him, she takes her chances and runs. Too bad she doesn’t get far before the police arrest her.Based on the preview for next week, it looks like she doesn’t stay in custody for too long, but it will definitely be interesting to see where she goes from here.3. What happens next?The biggest moment of this premiere was Micheala and Connor deciding what they wanted to do with the deal the FBI offered them. They were facing possible life in prison for multiple felonies, but if they said Annalise influenced them to commit all the crimes and signed the deal, they’d be released and only get five years in prison.They both thought long and hard about what this would mean for themselves and each other. Ultimately, they negotiated that they’d only sign if the FBI promised to give their friend the same conditions whether they signed or not. It shows how strong Connor and Michaela’s friendship is.But what’s next? Will Annalise blame them for her arrest? How will they deal with jail? Is there something that could get in the way of the deal? Will there be any unforeseen consequences? We’ll have to keep watching to find out!How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.What did you think of the premiere? What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments below!