3-finalists-chosen-for-chicago-police-superintendent:-report

CHICAGO — Finalists for the Chicago Police Department’s new superintendent will be announced Wednesday, but sources told the Chicago Tribune the three names who are still being considered.

One of the four contenders will be eliminated Wednesday by the Chicago Police Board and the Chicago Tribune reports that the final three are Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

Ziman recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will select the new top cop that will succeed interim Supt. Charlie Beck, who replaced former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.

