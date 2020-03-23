3-covid-19-cases-confirmed-in-kalamazoo-county

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 08: 50 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 00 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department reported three adults tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first confirmed cases in the county.

According to officials, the three adult cases are unrelated. Two of the cases have travel history within the state of Michigan and the other case with no known travel outside of Kalamazoo County. Authorities will be contacting people who may have been in close contact with these individuals and monitored for symptoms.

The Health Department is not naming public exposure locations at this time. A press conference is scheduled for later today to update the public regarding the current cases and the response efforts taking place within the community.

