3-cops-suspended-in-up-after-video-of-them-thrashing-man-goes-viral

The man was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village. (Representational image)

Deoria:

Three policemen have been suspended and an FIR registered against them after they were seen in a video brutally beating a man allegedly involved in a mobile theft case in Deoria, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The man, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a complaint he stole a mobile phone.

Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally. An unidentified man made a video of the policemen thrashing Goswami and it has gone viral on the social media.

Taking note of the video, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra ordered a probe into the incident by the circle officer. Based on his report, three constables – Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav – were suspended, the SP said.

“Beating anyone is not acceptable. An FIR is also being registered against the constables,” he said.