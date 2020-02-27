3-bangladesh,-2-indian-players-penalised-by-icc-for-fracas-after-u-19-world-cup-final

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan were all found guilty. © Twitter

Three Bangladesh players and two of their Indian opponents have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday. Bangladesh claimed their maiden global trophy with a three-wicket victory on DLS method in Potchefstroom, before tensions spilled over between the two sides. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, who struck the winning run, were all found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for the newly-crowned champions, while Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also sanctioned.Hridoy, Hossain and Singh were all handed six demerit points, with Rakibul and Bishnoi given five for the post-match incidents.Bishnoi, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter” after dismissing Avishek Das.Bangladesh chased down a target of 170 to win from 46 overs, after India were bowled out for 177.