3.4 quake registered near King City, Calif.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Friday at 8: 40 a.m. Pacific time 15 miles from King City, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 22 miles from Greenfield, Calif., 26 miles from Coalinga, Calif., 28 miles from Soledad, Calif. and 39 miles from El Paso de Robles (Paso Robles), Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS.