2nd-person-who-died-of-covid-19-in-kent-co.-was-‘selfless’

by: Susan Samples

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 01: 52 PM EDT

/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 01: 52 PM EDT

A courtesy photo of Dee Teslaa.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dee TeSlaa’s children want to focus on the life of their beloved matriarch, not the virus that claimed it.

“Her legacy is about faith and family,” wrote her son, Mark TeSlaa, in a text exchange with News 8.

A courtesy photo of Dee Teslaa and her family.

The Ada Township woman’s grandchildren posted tributes on Instagram.

“Today, my beautiful grandmother, Alberdeen (Dee) TeSlaa, got to see the Lord,’ wrote her grandson, Isaac, on Instagram.

“I’m sure she is smiling big, but He is smiling bigger because the most wonderful soul joined Him in heaven.”

Isaac TeSlaa went on to describe his grandmother as a “loving, selfless, warm-hearted, supportive and humble” woman who taught him how to put his faith in the Lord.

Dee TeSlaa died early Wednesday morning from “respiratory failure due to COVID-19,” according to Kent County records.

“My grandma was a fighter, and she gave the virus the fight of its life, but God decided it was time for her to come home….The virus took away the life of the sweetest, most gentle woman I have ever known,” wrote Isaac in a post on Instagram.

Dee, who was a medical coder, organist and pianist, is survived by her husband, Marvin.

The couple had five children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Another grandchild thanked TeSlaa for being “one of the biggest Christian role models” in her life.

“I know that right now you are up in heaven singing praises with your brand new lungs,” wrote Ellie TeSlaa.

“I am still going to miss playing card games with you, sitting on the beach in Florida with you, listening to you play the piano and enjoying your amazing hospitality and cooking. Someday I aspire to be as strong, loving and passionate as I have witnessed you be through your life.”