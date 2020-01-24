2g-mobile-internet-services-to-be-restored-in-kashmir,-with-restrictions

The centre had clamped down on Jammu and Kashmir after the decision to scrap its special status.

New Delhi:

The GC Murmu administration has decided to restore broadband and mobile internet connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir starting Saturday, but with restrictions. However, access will be limited only to “whitelisted” websites, and social media platforms will continue to remain out of bounds for its residents.

Also, Internet connectivity extended to the region will rely on the relatively slower 2G technology.

Six months have passed since the centre imposed the Internet blackout to prevent public reprisals against the decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate it into two union territories. With this move, data access has been extended across the union territory.

“It is hereby directed that mobile data services and Internet access through fixedline shall be allowed across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with following restrictions… The aforesaid direction shall come into effect from January 25, 2020, and remain in force till January 31, 2020, unless modified earlier,” the order issued by Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu’s office on Friday read.