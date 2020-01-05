28-dead-in-air-strike-on-libya-military-school

The military school is in al-Hadba al-Khadra, a residential sector of the Libyan capital. (AFP)

Tripoli, Libya:

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an air strike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said.

“An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens more,” Amin al-Hashemi, spokesman for the health ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said.

At the time of the strike the cadets were gathered on a parade ground before going to their domitories, he added.

The military school is in al-Hadba al-Khadra, a residential sector of the Libyan capital.

The GNA health ministry called for blood donors to go to hospitals and blood banks to help those injured.

The southern part of Tripoli has seen fierce fighting since last April, when military strongman Khalifa Haftar began an offensive against the GNA.

Libya was plunged into chaos with the toppling and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. It has since become divided between the GNA and rival authorities based in the country’s east.