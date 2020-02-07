27-stars-who-came-out-in-support-of-kesha

On February 19, 2016, pop star Kesha lost a bid to be freed from her contract with a top Sony record producer, named Dr. Luke, who she says drugged, sexually abused and psychologically tormented her for nearly a decade. He denies the charges. Within minutes of the verdict, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and many other stars took to social media to voice their support for the female pop star, who was photographed sobbing in court after the news. As a result, the hashtag #FreeKesha began trending nationwide.These are some of the major Hollywood and music industry celebs who came to Kesha’s defense with their words and actions … Credit: Mary AltafferAP

On February 24, 2016, powerhouse singer Adele won Best Female Solo Artist at the annual Brit Awards and took the opportunity of her acceptance speech to voice her support for Kesha. “I’d like to take this moment to publicly support Kesha,” the “Hello” singer remarked to cheers from the audience.This statement was not only huge for the fact that Adele said it, and she is arguably one of the biggest pop superstars on the planet right now. It’s also huge because Adele is repped by Columbia Records in the U.S. and Columbia is owned by Sony Music, for which Dr. Luke is a major hitmaker. Credit: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

On February 19, 2016, the day Kesha’s bid to break her contract with Dr. Luke was rejected in court, Lady gaga took to Twitter, writing:”There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery.” Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

Then, in a rather stunning show of support for her fellow female pop star, two days after Kesha lost her bid in court, Swift gave Kesha $250,000 to help her “shake off” her legal fees. Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

At 3:00 pm on February 20th, the day after the verdict, pop star Demi Lovato tweeted, “#FreeKesha this is only gonna make you stronger, you brave and beautiful girl. Prayers are with you @KeshaRose.” Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Pop star and “Scream Girls” actress Ariana Grande wrote, “My heart is with @KeshaRose.” She then inserted a purple heart emoji. Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Famous West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg even posted a Twitter photo of a woman holding a sign, which read, “KESHA – I am so angry for you. They were wrong. I’m so sorry.” Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Xbox

Rapper Iggy Azalea tweeted, “Im not accusing anyone of anything, but i believe Kesha deserves the ability to move forward, create and earn a living.” Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung

Kelly Clarkson tweeted: “Trying 2 not say anything since I can’t say anything nice about a person… so this is me not talking about Dr. Luke.”She then inserted a direct link to a tweet by rock duo Best Coast, which is detailed later in this gallery. Much like Adele’s public statement of support at the Brit Awards, Clarkson’s tweet was huge because she is represented by RCA Records, the flagship label of Sony Music. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

On February 19, 2016, New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde took to Twitter in support of Kesha writing, “standing with @KeshaRose through this traumatic, deeply unfair time. send good vibes her way everyone.” Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On February 19th, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles tweeted, “I send you love @KeshaRose.” Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At 8:13 pm on February 20th, “American Idol” winner Adam Lambert tweeted, “Chin up @KeshaRose – thinkin of u. #FreeKesha.” Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

British singer Lily Allen tweeted, “My thoughts are with @KeshaRose today. I’m sorry you’ve had to endure this experience.” Credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images

On February 22nd, “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay tweeted, “For many survivors, speaking out is the hardest part. It’s also only the first step. Sending u strength @KeshaRose as u move through this.” Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At 10:37 pm on February 29th, music artist Janelle Monae took to Twitter writing, “I try not to comment on other artists’ matters 4 lots of reasons but as an artist & young woman in this industry my heart goes out 2kesha.” Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

On February 22nd, DJ Anton Zaslavski (who produces and performs music under the stage name Zedd) tweeted, “@KeshaRose very very sorry to hear about the whole situation. I’ll be happy to produce a song for you if you want my help.” Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio, Inc.

At 5:31 pm on February 19th, internet personality Lilly Singh tweeted, “In times like this (#FreeKesha) the answer isn’t to start pointing at other women and what they haven’t done. It’s to come together.”Then, at 5:35: “This has really affected my day… @KeshaRose I will effing ride with you girl. Stay strong. Sincerely, your sisters x #FreeKesha.”Then, at 6:16: “Next time you’re about to get sexually assaulted, make sure you have your GoPro strapped to your forehead for proof. Idiots. #FreeKesha.” Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At 1:25 pm on February 19th, rapper Wale retweeted a post by Kesha — “don’t let anything stop you from shining” — along with a blue heart emoji and picture, which read, “Eat glitter for breakfast and shine all day.” Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Revolt TV

At 2:18 pm on February 19th, actress Rowan Blanchard tweeted, “#FREEKESHA @KeshaRose,” with a link to an article on the verdict.Then, about three hours later, she took to Twitter again, writing: “H8 2 say this but not surprised about the Kesha verdict- when in history have women ever been able to actually trust the law 2 protect them?” Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On February 20th, American comedian and actress Margaret Cho tweeted, “I hate what’s happening to @KeshaRose but I LOVE the overwhelming SUPPORT LOVE her fans have shown. She got ARMIES READY 2 FIGHT #FreeKesha.”Then, eleven minutes later: “I love the RAGE from all you beautiful young people – you won’t let her down. I’m inspired by all of you! #FreeKesha#thefutureisverybright.” Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

At 1:38 pm on February 19th, rock duo Best Coast tweeted, “This is some legit bullsh*t #FreeKesha.” Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

On February 20th, Nev Schulman of MTV’s “Catfish” tweeted, “So messed up. #FreeKesha,” with a link to an article on the verdict. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Mara Wilson, who you might recognize as the little girl from “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda” and “Miracle on 34th Street,” also took to Twitter on February 19th in support of Kesha, writing:”There’s a quote, I believe from John Fogerty: ‘The music industry is so corrupt it makes Hollywood look like a charity organization.’ #Kesha” Credit: Getty

At 2:27pm on February 19th, American singer-songwriter Halsey tweeted, “Disgusted by anyone in power positions abusing their authority. My heart breaks for Kesha and all people affected by this toxicity.”At 2:28pm, she then wrote, “I don’t even know what I would do… I only hope she can find peace and find a way to continue to create express herself without fear.” Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio

On February 19th, recording artist Bea Miller tweeted, “the fact that kesha has to choose to either freely make music or avoid the person who abused her is outrageous and degrading #freekesha” Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

At 9:29 pm on February 21st, pop rock band HAIM tweeted, “We love you and support you @kesharose you are the strongest, most brave friend we have and we stand by you forever. #freekesha.” Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At 1:51 am on February 22nd, South African singer Troye Sivan tweeted, “can’t stop thinking about @KeshaRose. there is 100% a beautiful, musical light at the end of this dark, disgraceful tunnel. keep going.” Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

On February 19th, American stand-up comedian and television personality Carly Aquilino tweeted, “What message are we sending to girls? No matter how successful or talented or smart you are it doesn’t matter? You are an object? #freekesha.” Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

For his part, Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald took to Twitter on February 22, 2016 to defend himself. “Imagine if you or somebody you loved was publicly accused of a rape you knew they didn’t do,” he wrote. “Imagine that.”Then, the next day, Dr. Luke tweeted, “It’s sad that she would turn a contract negotiation into something so horrendous and untrue. But I feel confident when this is over the lies will be exposed and the truth will prevail.” Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP