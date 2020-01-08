2,600-year-old-human-brain-may-hold-the-key-to-fighting-dementia

The brain of an ancient Briton who died 2,600 years ago could hold the key to combating dementia, according to new research.

It is the world’s oldest surviving grey matter and even contains neuron-boosting proteins.

The discovery underlines the remarkable durability of the human organ, say scientists.

It could shed fresh light on a host of diseases – including Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s, say scientists.

The yellowy brown organ is known as the ‘Heslington brain’ after the village near York where it was dug from a muddy pit in 2008. It was inside a decapitated skull at an Iron Age site.

Now a British led team has carried out the first detailed analysis using powerful microscopes that scanned the tissue with a focused beam of electrons.

The images illuminated miniscule particles that would not be visible to the human eye.

Corresponding author Dr Axel Petzold, a neurologist at University College London, said: ‘These findings have implications for diseases related to protein folding and aggregate formation.’

Dementia, for instance, is characterised by the development of rogue proteins called amyloid and tau that kill brain cells when they clump together.

It was this process of ‘aggregate formation’ that permitted the extraordinary preservation of the brain across thousands of years, say the international team.

Dr Petzold said: ‘The discovery of 2,600-year-old brain proteins from a radiocarbon dated human brain provides new evidence for extraordinary long term stability of non amyloid protein aggregates.

‘These long-term data from a unique ancient human brain demonstrate that aggregate formation permits for the preservation of brain proteins for millennia.’

There is no evidence the man was suffering from any mental illness at the time of his death, say the international team.

Dr Petzold said: ‘There are a number of well-known mutations to brain proteins which can promote aggregate formation and which are related to human disease.’

Some, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, change behaviour profoundly. Others such as Mad Cow’s Disease (Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease) are transmissible, he said.

The brain was seen through the hole in the base of the skull through which the spinal cord passes, known medically as the foramen magnum.

Despite it having shrunk to only about a fifth of its original size, it showed few signs of decay. Dr Petzold said: ‘In free nature, protein preservation is a conundrum because spontaneous decomposition is a feature of all biological macro-molecules caused by simple chemical processes.’

‘Therefore, the yellowish-brown mass seen through the foramen magnum of an Iron Age human skull from archaeological excavations in Heslington, York, offers a unique opportunity to use molecular tools to investigate the preservation of human brain proteins.’

The preservation of the tissue is a mystery in view of decomposition starting within minutes after death. Over time the skin, hair and flesh of the skull had rotted. But the hardy proteins, combined with no new oxygen, a lack of movement and the mud have protected it.

Compared to other body parts such as bones, the destruction of cells or tissues is particularly rapid in the brain, which is 80% water. Dr Petzold said: ‘In conclusion, the preservation of human brain proteins at ambient temperature should not be possible for millennia in free nature.

‘For this reason, taxonomic studies of the brain of human evolutionary descent relied until recently mainly on the discussion of skull fragments and teeth.’

Radiocarbon dating tests on the remains suggested they were from the 6th or 7th Century BC (673-482 BC). They belonged to a man believed to be in his 30s. He had been hanged before being decapitated with a knife and his head appears to have been buried immediately. The rest of the body was missing.

It is possible the man may have been the victim of a human sacrifice. A number of possibly ritualistic objects had been deposited in other pits. When the brain was unearthed it immediately raised questions over reasons for its preservation.

A range of experiments showed the proteins that hold human grey and white matter together can fold themselves tightly into very stable structures, or aggregates. It took a year to untangle them. The proteins regained many of the features typically encountered in a normal, living human brain, reports the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

Unlike the brain proteins, DNA was of poor quality preventing reliable sequencing, Dr Petzold said.

He added: ‘Taken together the data presented in this study on protein stability from the unique find of a preserved prehistoric human brain is of mutual benefit to the fields of protein biomarker research, medicine, structural and functional proteomics, biomedical applications and archaeology.’

The brain was found by chance while the skull was being cleaned. It was extracted at York Hospital.

According to the archaeologists and scientists who have examined it, the brain has a ‘resilient, tofu-like texture’.