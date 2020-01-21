25-year-old-who-drank-every-night-turns-life-around-and-loses-four-stone-in-four-months

Often, before and after pictures that we see advertising products to lose weight are staged and show unrealistic results.

The pictures of Gethin Thomas before and after he turned his life around, however, are very much real. And the happiness he radiates in his recent photographs show how far he’s come.

In September last year, he was drinking heavily every single night.

The 25-year-old from Blackwood in South Wales tells metro.co.uk: ‘My lifestyle before was extremely unhealthy, I never watched what I ate and I drank a lot of alcohol. After a while this took its toll on me.’

With his diet and lifestyle making him feel rubbish, Gethin decided to turn his life around in September last year.

The bank customer services advisor used photographs to document his journey from boozing and having no motivation to taking control.

‘One day I woke up feeling awful from the night before and thought enough was enough,’ says Gethin.

‘I had a shave, went for a haircut and then joined my local gym. Its 24/7 so I went late at night so not many people are around.’

Starting off slowly, Gethin began to work on his fitness, and has now gone from strength to strength. He’s even running 10k for charity in March.

Although he has lost 56lbs over the course of his journey, many of the changes have been in his mindset and confidence.

Gethin tells us: ‘I was a bit down before I started, and I didn’t think I was going to get anywhere in life.

‘I looked awful and after recently becoming single, I didn’t feel confident at all.

‘As well as this I’d seen a picture on Facebook of me (the one where I’m wearing the orange t-shirt), and I thought “ohh my goodness gracious me” I look absolutely terrible.

‘That’s what sort of gave me the kick up the backside I needed.’

Unlike the cliched before and after pics we may see online, Gethin’s not trying to peddle a get-fit-quick scheme, and admits that there’s no overnight fix.

‘For me it’s simple diet and exercise,’ he says, but adds ‘I wouldnt say it’s simple, it has been hard work.’

Using his Fitbit, Gethin tracks calories and avoids snacks and drinking but says he still enjoys himself. It’s more about making sure he’s having three square meals a day and knowing what’s in them.

‘After a few months had passed I saw a progressive change in my lifestyle and I don’t view it as dieting anymore but a lifestyle change,’ says Gethin.

Apart from having to change his entire wardrobe due to the fact none of his clothes fit him anymore, he’s also found that people are complimenting him, saying he looks 10 years younger – something Gethin calls ‘a great bonus’.

He is planning on losing more weight and continuing his new healthy regime sans the heavy boozing throughout the coming year.

But the main thing to note is just how much his demeanour has changed.

‘I feel fantastic now!’ Gethin concludes.

‘I’ve gone from hating myself to loving myself in a matter of months. I feel a lot more confident now and I’m always smiling.’

MORE: Teenager’s desperate bid to raise £300,000 for cancer treatment nears target

MORE: Mum creates amazing fire station bedroom for four-year-old son with a budget of under £100