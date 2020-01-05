25-year-old-sikh-man-killed-in-pakistan’s-peshawar:-report

The police suspect that it could be a case of personal enmity.

Peshawar:

A Sikh man was killed by an unidentified person in Pakistan’s Peshawar, local media reported quoting the police.

The police said that Ravinder Singh, 25, was a resident of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had come to Peshawar to shop for a wedding.

After killing him, the man made a phone call to Ravinder Singh’s family, the police said. They suspect that it could be a case of personal enmity.

A day after mob attacked our holy shrine #GurdwaraNankanaSahib, this brutal murder of Sikh youth in Peshawar shows the extent of persecution minorities face in Pak. I urge PM @narendramodi ji to imm take up the issue with @ImranKhanPTI & ensure the safety of Sikh brethren there. pic.twitter.com/Dj6c3Mplup – Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) 5 January 2020

Ravinder Singh’s body was found in the Chamkani police station area of Peshawar. It has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem