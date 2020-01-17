25-soap-spoilers:-eastenders-reveal,-coronation-street-attack,-emmerdale-murder,-hollyoaks-vanishing

It’s an explosive week in soapland, as Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) discovers that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is alive and well in EastEnders, while an irate Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) lashes out at Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) in Coronation Street.

Meanwhile, Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) meets a grisly end in Emmerdale, and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) goes missing after his wedding to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) in Hollyoaks.

EastEnders

1. Linda is horrified when she realises she’s forgotten Mick’s birthday, and tries to arrange a surprise party. However, she’s struggling to cope and Mick later finds out that she’s been drinking.

2. A drunk Linda makes her way to the Prince Albert, and sees Sharon and the pair put the past behind them. However, as Sharon relays her worries about Keanu, a drunk Linda reveals that he’s still alive. Later in the week, Linda denies having any such knowledge, but when Sharon threatens to ask Martin, Linda reveals all.

3. Stuart isn’t pleased when Rainie targets Daniel and Jean, but little does Stuart or Raine know that it’s Jean and Daniel that are holding all the cards.

4. Determined to get Louise away from the Square, Lisa reveals to Phil that she’s loving to Portugal with her daughter in tow — but Phil’s having none of it, as he’s adamant that Lou must remain close to him.

5. Lola gives Sheree some advice, informing her to make up with Patrick. Eventually, she musters up the courage to do just that. Later, Patrick meets with Isaac for the first time, and — in spite of a shaky start — things go rather well.

6. Kat opens up to Kush about her past, and she’s left feeling reassured after doing so.

7. The Mitchell clan panic when past events come back to bite them — but will Sharon go to extreme lengths to get revenge now that she’s the one with the upper hand?

Coronation Street

8. Tyrone is shocked when Ruby reveals that jade put the bruises on hope via makeup, and — as the two young girls fight over a toy handbag bag — a phone falls out, and Tyrone comes to realise that Jade must’ve given it to Hope. After scrolling through the messages, he realises jade’s intentions. Later, Hope reveals that Jade put the bruises on with make-up, and — in spite of Jade sticking to her story — the accusations against Fiz are dropped, and she’s allowed to return home.

9. Hope goes missing and Fiz believes Jade to be responsible. However, the police search Jade’s place and there’s no sign of the young girl, so Fiz does some investigating of her own and discovers clothes, passports and one-way ferry tickets. Later, she returns home to find Jade alone and assumes the worst, so she picks up a chopping board and hits her over the head with it — leaving Jade out cold on the floor.

10. David informs Nick that Shona’s being moved to a specialist unit in Leeds, but he’s intent on visiting her every single day.

11. Chesney is horrified to find the word ‘paedo’ written on their window, but that’s the least of his worries, as it becomes clear that someone put a burning rag through their letterbox — and Gemma and the quads are inside. Abi races to the rescue with a fire-extinguisher in hand, and Chesney lets out his anger on Bernie and Paul.

12. Bethany’s gutted when Ray reveals he’s given Alya the manager’s job at the bistro. Confused about her career, she consults with Daniel who suggests she might be better off leaving the cobbles. He encourages her to spread her wings and go for what she wants, informing her that she should apply for a place on a creative writing course.

13. Charlie turns up on Tim’s doorstep and reveals that she’s lost both her jobs before informing him that he can forget about the divorce since she can’t afford the legal fees. Later in the week, he’s shocked to discover that she’s gained employment at the Rovers.

14. Feeling like she’s caused enough trouble, Bernie reveals that she’s decided its time for her to leave Weatherfield.

Emmerdale

15. Kim speaks with Graham, and — with the chemistry evident — she asks him if there’s a possibility that their relationship would be worth another shot. Graham gives her some hope, but it later comes to light that he was simply playing her, and thus she’s out for revenge as she makes it clear that she wants Graham dead.

16. Jai’s stressed out and exhausted, so he sets out in search of some drugs, but his car ends up colliding with Graham’s — and it comes to light that he’s under the influence. Graham reveals all to Laurel — who’s horrified — and later, Rishi comes to learn of Jai’s reliance on drugs. As a result, Jai decides to seek revenge on Graham.

17. Rhona drops Leo off with Marlon in the hopes that the two can spend some time together, as — unbeknown to Marlon — she’s leaving with Graham the following day. However, Rhona can’t go through with her plans in the way that they are, so she heads over to Marlon’s once more to discuss matters, but he ends up misreading the situation and tries to kiss her. Marlon learns of her and Graham’s plans and vows to stop Graham from taking his son away.

18. Vanessa and Charity have planned a secret wedding and they want everyone present, so Charity drags Ryan, Noah and Sarah home. However, Graham demands Ryan help him digitally procure more of Kim’s money, but when they young man refuses Graham locks him in. Charity’s fuming once she finds out, and vows revenge.

19. Andrea comes to realise that Jamie has hired a private detective, and — out of options — she goes to Graham for help. However, when Graham sees Jamie and Andres being friendly once more, he takes it upon himself to reveal his secret dealings with Andrea to Jamie, who in turn becomes hellbent on revenge. Similarly, Andrea is filled with rage, and thus she gets into her car.

20. The same day in which all of the aforementioned events take place plays out one final time — but this time, it’s from Graham’s perspective — as the truth is revealed.

Hollyoaks

21. Jesse and Courtney’s wedding day arrives, but Jesse gets more than he bargained for when he overhears James and Grace admitting to shooting Mercedes. During the ceremony, he promises to protect Courtney and Iona from darkness, but when Courtney awakes to prepare for their honeymoon, Jesse is nowhere to be seen.

22. Mitchell is devastated when he spots Azim kissing Scott, and he takes his anger out on Martine. Martine pleads with him to open up, and thus he comes out to her.

23. John Paul takes great delight in being back teaching at the school, and he tries to help Juliet. However, things grow awkward when James arrives at the school to take Juliet out to lunch, and the young girl puts two and two together — realising that her new teacher is the John Paul.

24. James is wracked with guilt over shooting Mercedes now that he knows Breda was the killer. He prepares to reveal all to Juliet and Romeo via a letter, before preparing to make a full confession. However, Grace manages to talk him out of it.

25. Damon offers to take Maxine out for lunch — hoping to put a smile on her face.