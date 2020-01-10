25-soap-spoilers:-eastenders-reveal,-coronation-street-abuse,-emmerdale-drug-horror,-hollyoaks-shock-romance

The new year continues to bring plenty of drama for our soap regulars, as Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) struggles to cope with the guilt of what she did to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders, while Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) is on the receiving end of Geoff Metcalfe’s wrath in Coronation Street.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) receives some devastating news in Emmerdale, while Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) comes face to face with evil Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) once more in Hollyoaks

EastEnders

1. Bex grows worried for Louise’s well-being and thus relays her fears to Lisa. Meanwhile, Martin orders Ben to keep Louise in check, and thus he issues her a stern warning. Wracked with guilt, Louise reveals all to Lisa about how Keanu’s dead — and she’s responsible. Lisa goes to Phil for help, which results in him learning that Martin was the man who disposed of Keanu, but he reveals to Lisa that Louise is telling the truth — which results in Lisa exploding at him.

2. Mick confronts Linda about her New Year’s Eve hotel booking, and makes an accusation which leaves her horrified — but she later learns from the hotel that she went with a man.

3. Rainie makes it her mission to get Callum back in the dating game, but Ben tries to sabotage such a thing when he believes that Callum’s out on a date with another man. This prompts more conflict between the pair as Callum admits he can handle the truth about Ben’s line of work which leads to the Mitchell lad making a shocking response.

4. The police arrive at Karen’s to question her about Keanu, and — in spite of her playing it all down — they arrive at Phil’s.

5. Dotty’s feelings for Leo come to light, and thus she attempts to charm him, but he grows angry when she mentions his dad Tony. However, she later apologises, and suggests that they have a drink.

6. After realising it’s been six weeks since Adam left, Honey begins to believe she’s pregnant.

7. Kush is delighted when he learns that Sonia and Martin are back together, but the happiness is short-lived as Martin later finds a letter waiting for him — and it’s one that leaves him devastated.

Coronation Street

8. Fiz reveals to the police how she’d bought a gun as part of a house clearance, and once it disappeared, she simply panicked. While investigations continue, Fiz isn’t allowed back in her home, but the girls are able to return.

9. Geoff orders Yasmeen to get on with the cleaning rota he’s made for her, but she ends up bumping into Cathy, who notices all of the cleaning products in her possession, and thus her suspicions are raised. The pair have lunch and a bottle of wine, which prompts Cathy to quiz her about her cleaning obsession.

10. As Geoff berates his wife, Cathy returns to collect her bag and overhears what he’s said, before she hurries out. Worried about her mate, she confides in Brian. As Brian expresses concern for Yasmeen, Geoff manipulates the situation and thus makes out that Yasmeen is an alcoholic. Brian assumes that Cathy gave him the black eye, and Geoff does little to convince him otherwise.

11. Shona emerges from her coma, but she doesn’t recognise David

12. Nina panics over her coursework, and thus Roy returns with Hayley’s sewing machine in hand, and Nina’s touched. Roy opens up about Hayley, and the pair bond as a result.

13. Kel agrees to give ‘Alfie’ a lesson in DJ coaching. Paul learns of Bernie’s plan to expose Kel, and insists on going with her. Bernie hosts a live feed via her camera phone, and speaks to the viewer about how she’s going to entrap paedophile Kel. Kel spots her and runs off, but Paul, Gemma and Billy run after him

14. Daniel is tearful as Bertie smiles at a video of Sinead

Emmerdale

15. Pete informs Aaron that Rebecca refuses to let Seb come to visit again, and thus he’s left devastated as a result. He heads to the bars in an attempt to drown his sorrows, and he ends up hooking up with two men he’s only just met and heads back to theirs for a party.

16. Jai becomes incredibly stressed, and — with the pressures piling on — he pulls an all-nighter, and ends up making a call to a pizza delivery service for a special order. When the food arrives, Jai is on edge in Graham’s company — and the reason soon comes to light, as the pizza box contains a bag of drugs.

17. Victoria informs Wendy that she’s planning on going to counselling to help her deal with being raped.

18. Rhona and Marlon clash when Rhona realises that Leo’s passport isn’t where she thought it was. As a result, she decides that she wants to leave on Monday and relays this information to Graham.

19. Wendy gets emotional as she looks at old photos of Lee and Luke together — could she finally be starting to see that Victoria was telling the truth?

20. Moira informs Cain that she’s leaving to go to Nana Barton’s.

Hollyoaks

21. Scott distracts himself from thinking about Mitchell by planning Courtney and Jesse’s wedding with Azim, but sparks soon fly between the two as they share a kiss.

22. Sienna receives an anonymous message asking her to meet, and she shows up, as Warren reveals himself to her. Sienna’s outraged, but he stops her from lashing out by revealing that something has happened to Sebastian.

23. Diane prepares for Tony’s return, but informs Edwards that they need to pretend as if nothing ever happened between them.

24. Sid hopes to take Juliet to a hotel to spend the night, but Juliet informs Brooke that she’s incredibly nervous.

25. Liam informs James about who really killed Harry, and thus he’s devastated — as he realises he had no reason to shoot Mercedes after all.