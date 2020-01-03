25-soap-spoilers:-eastenders-abuse,-coronation-street-death-fears,-emmerdale

The New Year is a time for looking towards the future, but many of our favourite soap characters are struggling to do so in this week’s spoilers, as they’re dwelling on the past — primarily the events of Christmas — as Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) struggles with what transpired over the festive season in EastEnders, while David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is faced with a big decision regarding Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding).

Meanwhile, a robbery takes places in Emmerdale, while Breda McQueen’s (Moya Brady) story reaches an epic climax in a spectacular late-night Hollyoaks special.

EastEnders

1 Gray suggests that Chantelle take a pregnancy test, but she argues it’s too early, so he suggests they begin trying for another baby and leads her upstairs. Later, Chantelle bumps into Jags, who informs her he’s moved into the Square, but Gray witnesses their interaction, and quizzes her about it. She later takes a pregnancy test and it’s negative, and thus Gray grows angry and grabs her wrist — leaving her in pain.

2 Whitney learns that there’s a new market trader on the stall, but she’s horrified to realise that it’s Leo. Later in the week, he begins his first day, but Martin and Kush order him to stay out of everyone — particularly Whitney’s — way.

3 Mitch asks Honey out on a date, and as the date gets underway, Honey orders a salad — which results in Mitch quizzing her. He later speaks to Bailey and Bernie about said date, and his comments are rather hurtful — but Honey has overheard everything.

4 Ben reveals that he’s got a date, as he’s broken up with Callum.

5 The beauty pageant gets underway, and Ben is joined by the Taylor clan, Billy, Honey and Lola — and he’s particularly delighted when Lexi performs a dance especially for him. Meanwhile, Janet leaves the judges in awe with her performance.

6 Lola sees Billy researching eating disorders, and as a result he opens up about Honey. During the conversation, he blames himself for what’s happened, and grows determined to help Honey as a result.

7 Denise asks if Lola would be interested in managing the salon.

Coronation Street

8 A social care provider arrives at Fiz and Tyrone’s to reveal that doctors have concerns in regards to Hope’s injuries. After some investigation, a social worker reveals that both Hope and Ruby will have to live elsewhere — so Kevin offers to have them stay at his. However, more problems ensue for Fiz and Tyrone, as they find their girls in the backyard, and the social worker and informs them that Hope and Ruby will have to be taken into foster care. Later, the police call and question Fiz about the gun used in the shooting.

9 David is struggling with what’s happened to Shona, but Nick suggests that he should allow her friends to visit her — as it may be their last chance to do so. After Billy, Roy, Sarah, Gail and Eileen all visit Shona, the consultant removes the breathing tube — but will she pull through? Or will she die?

10 Daniel is conflicted after Bertie screams in pain as he receiving his first jab, and thus refuses to allow Dr Gaddas to continue. He opens up to Bethany about Bertie’s anguish, revealing the couldn’t put him through any more pain, but Bethany does her best to make him realise that his son is fine. As a result, he promises to take Bertie back for the rest.

11 Tara from Freshco enquires about doing the next photo shoot at a different location, but Gemma makes clear that it has to be done at home — or it’s not being done at all. However, she later backtracks when she realises they’re in need of money, and thus they attend a photoshoot at a posh house. Later, both Gemma and Chesney fall asleep — and Chesney’s late for work as a result. Dev demands he choose between Frescos and him. More conflict arises when Gemma and Chesney realise that Tara used actors to play the quads’ parents.

12 Aggie’s touched when she realises that James has recommended her for a Golden Hearts award, but when the interviewer Suki discovers that Aggie is a qualified nurse, she begins to question her — and Aggie’s reluctant to open up. She later confides in Roy that she gave up nursing when a patient died under her watch.

13 Imran reveals the verdict of Josh’s trial to David.

14 Geoff berates Yasmeen over her clothing style, and thus resolves to take her out to buy a whole new wardrobe.

Emmerdale

15 Harriet is shocked when the bishop reveals that the church might be closing and that she might be relocated to Essex as a result. However, that’s soon the least of her worries, as she discovers that the church has been robbed. PC Swirling questions her and Will about the incident, but does Harriet suspect Will of being involved?

16 Dawn meets with Lucas, and she’s over the moon when he runs to hug her. As a result, she grows even more determined to get him back.

17 Nate and Pete reveal that someone’s dumped herbicides on the Wylie’s grazing land and Matty wonders if Moira may have been behind it. She does, in fact, have a large container of herbicides in her possession, but the question remains: did she do it?

18 Pete later finds a drunk Moira asleep on the sofa, and thus he tells her to get herself sorted out, but instead she puts some brandy in her coffee and ends up lying in a ditch.

19 Danny tells Sarah he’s been beaten up as a means of getting her to sell drugs for him. The question is: will she decide to do it?

20 Charity is less than pleased when she realises that Graham took Noah to the hospital.

Hollyoaks

21 John Paul grows incredibly suspicious of Breda’s odd behaviour — and his interest is piqued when she attempts to get them all out of the house. When he comes to learn that she still owns the pig farm, alarm bells begin to sound in his mind, and thus he tells Mercedes to head up there, while he has tea with Breda.

22 Mercedes enters the pig farm and manages to make her way into the barn, where she’s horrified to find Tony. As she attempts to get him to safety, Breda arrives — and wastes little time in hitting her.

23 Warren arrives off a boat and informs the twins that he’s determined to put his family back together. Later, he watches Sienna from afar, as he follows her.

24 Edward and Diane decide to go public with their relationship, and they share a kiss in the hospital corridor.

25 Verity Hutchinson — aka Tony’s half-sister and Edward’s daughter — arrives in the village.