25-biggest-disney-movies-not-available-on-disney-plus-yet

Disney Plus might be the home to an endless supply of movies, but it’s not the home of every Disney movie. At least, it’s not yet. If you’ve noticed a few shocking omissions here and there of some of the biggest movies under the Disney umbrella, it won’t be long before 25 new movies, including blockbusters like Black Panther and Incredibles 2 and throwbacks like The Mighty Ducks and Tarzan, make their streaming debuts on Disney .

Which movies are coming to Disney Plus in 2020 and 2021? Click through our detailed rundown of the 25 best Disney movies arriving in the next two years, beginning below with John Carter, and be sure to check out the complete Disney new release calendar for upcoming titles already announced.

25. John Carter

Release Year: 2012

Directed By: Andrew Stanton

Starring: Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins, Samantha Morton, Mark Strong, Ciarán Hinds, Dominic West, James Purefoy, Willem Dafoe

Release Date: May 2, 2020

Although most Disney fans probably aren’t clamoring for it, 2012’s box office slump John Carter will begin streaming on Disney this spring. The film much larger of a splash for its failure to kick start the summer movie rush than it did for its own merits as a sci-fi action film. Maybe with so many years removed from its tepid debut, new fans will appreciate Disney’s hit that got away.

Based on the novel A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs, John Carter stars Taylor Kitsch as the title character, a Civil War veteran who finds himself awoken on Mars, otherwise known as Barsoom. While unraveling his own mystery, John Carter becomes involved in the civil unrest of Barsoom and takes on the fate of humanity as Barsoom rapidly races toward collapse.

John Carter comes as the live-action directorial debut of Disney veteran Andrew Stanton, who also helmed A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo, WALL-E and Finding Dory. Upon release, the film received middling reviews from critics, holding a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and made only $284.1 million worldwide against a reported $350 million budget. However, it’s time to give the film a second chance. Add John Carter to your watch list now and stream it when it arrives on Disney this May.