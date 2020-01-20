24-year-old-allegedly-gang-raped-at-knifepoint-in-tamil-nadu’s-vellore

Vellore, Tamil Nadu Rape: Police are on the lookout for a third suspect. (Representational)

Chennai:

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at knifepoint in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 7 pm in a park next to the 16th century Vellore Fort in the heart of Vellore, around 140 km from capital Chennai.

According to the police, the men also assaulted the woman’s boyfriend and robbed them of their belongings.

The police have arrested two 18-year-old suspects and are on the lookout for another.

A case of rape and robbery has been registered.

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on an average in India in 2018, according to government data released this month.

Just over 85 per cent of the 34,000 rapes reported in 2018 led to charges, and 27 per cent to convictions, according to the annual crime report released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The government statistics understate the number of rapes as it is still considered a taboo to report rape in some parts of India, and because rapes that end in murder are counted purely as murders.

(With agency inputs)