24-hours-of-le-mans-on-tv:-how-to-watch-le-mans-2020,-uk-start-time,-date,-schedule

24 Hours of Le Mans is the most iconic endurance race in the world with the 2020 edition set to provide another thrilling contest.

Toyota Gazoo Racing have won back-t0-back titles with Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso in the team alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

Alonso won’t be back for 2020, opening up the competition for other to steal in and secure the title.

When is 24 Hours of Le Mans?

When is 24 Hours of Le Mans?

24 Hours of Le Mans takes place at 3: 00pm (UK time) on Saturday 13th-Sunday 14th June.

Where is 24 Hours of Le Mans?

24 Hours of Le Mans takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France.

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in the UK

The race will be shown live on Eurosport.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month though can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Eurosport is also available through Sky Sports.

24 Hours of Le Mans TV schedule

