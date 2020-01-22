24-fabulously-festive-things-to-do-at-uk-hotels-this-christmas-season

From crafty workshops and carol concerts to plastic-free gift fairs, Christmassy cookery courses and wintry pop-ups, we’ve rounded up some of the most festive hotels in the UK – with something to book for every day up to Christmas. Enjoy!

Dec 1: Christmas crafternoons at The Curtain, London

The Curtain hotel’s ’12 Days of Christmas’ invites guests and non-residents to celebrate the season with cabaret performances, festive films at LIDO (the rooftop bar and brasserie which will be trainsformed into a wintry cinema) and a series of ‘crafternoon’ workshops. Among these are wreath-making masterclasses where arrangements are created with a contemporary Shoreditch spin. Others include lino printing and wrapping paper making (Dec 5). See website for details.

Tickets cost £50pp including a glass of mulled wine on arrival. Rooms from £179 (020 3146 4545; thecurtain.com).

