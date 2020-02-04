22-stranger-things-locations-you-can-visit

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseStranger Things – Credit: NetflixStranger Things 4 is coming to Netflix, but it’ll be a while before the new season is released. What better way to get your Stranger Things fix than visiting the filming locations?Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s premiere shows and the fans absolutely love it! Stranger Things 3 debuted on the streaming service back in July of 2019. Not long after, Netflix announced that season 4 was officially happening. Based on the numbers and success of season 3, season 4 was never really in doubt to begin with. Rather, it was just a matter of time before they made it official.Rumor has it that production for season 4 is already underway and that filming will be taking place in Lithuania. At least, that is where they will begin. After filming in Lithuania production is expected to move back to its original roots of Atlanta, Georgia.With no word on when Season 4 of Stranger Things will be released, fans can get their fix by visiting the filming locations in or around the Atlanta area!Join us as we take a dive into visiting Hawkins, Indiana!Downtown HawkinsMelvald’s General StoreAddress: 2nd Street, Jackson, Georgia 30233Melvald’s General Store is the employment location of Joyce Byers in the series. This location can be seen in every season of Stranger Things. Currently, the store is vacant but under construction with no signs of appearing in season 4, which would make sense as the Byers family moved out of Hawkins. Directly next door is the Radio Shack where Bob worked in season 2.Public LibraryAddress: 2nd Street, Jackson, Georgia 30233The Public Library can be seen is all of the seasons of Stranger Things. The library sticks out in season 2 when Dustin Henderson tries to figure exactly what Dart is. Only the exteriors were shot here as the interiors where at another location.Hawk TheatreAddress: Corner of 2nd Street and N. Oak Street, Jackson, Georgia 30233The Hawkins Theatre plays a role in season one where Nancy discovers a derogatory remark about her had been spray-painted on the main sign to the theatre. As it stands now, the theatre is an Irish pub where you can go in to eat and drink.Alley WayAddress: Directly behind the Hawkins Theatre (Irish Pub)The Alley Way is where one of the most popular scenes of season 1 takes place. This is the scene where Nancy confronts Steve Harrington after she discovers the spray-painted message on the Hawkins Theatre sign. This is also where Steve and Jonathan get into that gruesome fight. This is a public alley and you can walk and stand right where the action took place. You know you’re in the right place when you can see the Rental Solutions sign in the background!Use your ← → (arrows) to browse