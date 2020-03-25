2020-tony-awards-postponed-due-to-coronavirus

The 2020 Tony Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. “The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” producers said in a statement Wednesday.

The 74th annual Tony Awards were scheduled to air live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7th on CBS, but will instead broadcast later this year (an exact date has yet to be determined). The decision comes after all Broadway theaters in New York City were forced to shutter earlier this month as part of a state-wide initiative to cut down on mass public gatherings and stem the spread of the virus.

“We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again,” the Tony Awards added. “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

The Tony Awards are the latest awards gala to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus and the barring of large gatherings. Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards 2020 and the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards have also been delayed, while even the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back to 2021.