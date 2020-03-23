2020-tokyo-summer-olympics-delayed-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak

The Olympic Rings are pictured at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne on March 3, 2020

Like so many sporting events before it, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, likely to 2021. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today that the details of the postponement have yet to be worked out, but the Olympic committee will tackle the specifics over the next four weeks.”On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” said Pound. Pound added that the postponement plan will “come in stages” because of the “ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”Coronavirus Update: All the TV Shows, Movies, Sports, and Major Events Canceled Due to COVID-19

The New York Times reported back in February that organizers in Japan and at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Switzerland had started discussing the implications of the virus’ spread on the planning process for the Olympics. Subsequently, multiple countries announced that they would not be sending athletes to the Olympics this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including Canada and Australia.

The Olympics have been canceled three times before, previously due to World War I and World War II, which makes this is the first time a global pandemic has put a stop to the games.