2020-super-netball-season-postponed-due-to-coronavirus

Suncorp Super Netball has been the latest sport to succumb to the coronavirus with the league being put on hold until at least June 30.

The decision to put 2020 Super Netball on hold was made by the Super Netball League Commission (SNLC) and was confirmed via a Netball Australia statement on Monday afternoon.

“Given the rapidly-evolving landscape, the Commission has determined that the start of the season will be deferred and will not commence prior to 30 June,” the statement read.

“The SNLC will review the situation before the end of May and, based on the latest medical advice and government regulation, will determine whether the season start date should be extended out further.”

The Constellation Cup could also be postponed due to the coronavius outbreak (Getty)

According to the statement, club training will also be suspended for the time being.

“Club training will be suspended, and Suncorp Super Netball league management will work with clubs and the Australian Netball Players’ Association in relation to the international and interstate-based athletes returning home,” the statement read.

“It is entirely understandable that there are several athletes that would like to return home to family at this time.”

A course of action is still to be determined with regards to the 2020 Quad Series and the Constellation Cup which were originally scheduled to take place in September and October, respectively.