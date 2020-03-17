2020 Razzie Awards Winners Announced and Cats Almost Sweeps It All

Cats nearly swept the Razzies this year, which shouldn’t really surprise anyone at this point. The surprising aspect is that they were actually able to announce the awards. The event usually takes place the night before the Academy Awards, but since that event took place so early, the Razzies weren’t ready. So, they planned on having their ceremony over this past weekend, which obviously got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. California, along with other states, is recommending that gatherings with more than 50 people should be avoided at all costs. Instead of a ceremony, we have a video announcing all of this year’s winners.

The 40th anniversary Razzie Awards is called the Lock Down Edition. Tom Hooper’s Cats was always going to be the main contender and it took home the most awards out of any 2019 movies. In total, the CGI cat nightmare musical took home five awards including, Worst Picture, Worst Director for Hooper, and Worst Supporting Actor and Actress for stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson, respectively. Cordon recently revealed he hasn’t even seen the movie, while Judi Dench, who also hasn’t seen the movie, was excited for her Razzie nomination. Too bad she lost.

John Travolta took home the Worst Actor award for The Fanatic and Trading Paint, which is kind of crazy. As it turns out, this isn’t Travolta’s first time taking home the Razzie for Worst Actor. His first was for 2000’s Battlefield Earth. A lot of people may disagree with The Fanatic because it’s actually a lot better than it has any business being. Director Fred Durst did a pretty good job with it and Travolta was perfect for the role. Hilary Duff was named Worst Actress for her performance in last year’s The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Rambo: Last Blood went on to blaze new trails at the Razzies this year. The movie won Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and a new award, Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. The Sylvester Stallone-starring movie was criticized by many for the over the top violence, while some actually enjoyed every minute of it. Stallone was pretty happy with the way it turned out, but it was far from the box office smash he was hoping for.

Eddie Murphy earned this year’s Razzie Redeemer Award, which given to a past Razzie nominee or winner who has bounced back. Murphy won for Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name. Murphy probably should have gotten some Academy Award recognition for the movie, but that didn’t end up happening. The same can be said for Adam Sandler who was could’ve been nominated for Uncut Gems. While the Razzies weren’t able to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a huge ceremony, they were able to put together a pretty humorous video, which you can watch in its entirety below, thanks to the Razzie YouTube channel.