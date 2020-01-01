2020-premier-league-darts-field-revealed-as-glen-durrant-arrives-and-first-two-challengers-are-announced

The 2020 Premier League Darts field has been revealed, with Glen Durrant claiming one of the nine permanent spots while the first two Challengers have also been announced.
Last year’s Contenders have been renamed as Challengers and John Henderson and Fallon Sherrock will be involved in Aberdeen and Nottingham respectively, with the other seven to be announced in the coming days.
The format remains the same as last year, with a Challenger taking on a full-time player each week and the points counting towards the league table for the regular performer.
The Challengers are there just to compete and will be given a bonus for winning or drawing the match.
‘The format stays the same as last year, we think last year worked,’ PDC chairman Barry Hearn told Sky Sports.
‘Nine players will form the Premier League line-up and then of course we will have nine contenders who we will announce a little bit later in the week.’
2020 Premier League field
- Michael van Gerwen
- Peter Wright
- Gerwyn Price
- Rob Cross
- Michael Smith
- Daryl Gurney
- Gary Anderson
- Nathan Aspinall
- Glen Durrant
Hearn went on to explain Durrant’s addition, saying: ‘After a wonderful first season here in the PDC, the Teeside fans get their way with him, he deserves it.
‘He’s made three semi-finals in the three major Sky events and of course quarter-final here at the World Championship itself.
‘If you looked at the last 12 month’s form you had no choice but to put Glen in.’
2020 Premier League dates and venues
Night One, February 6
P&J Live, Aberdeen
Night Two, February 13
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Night Three, February 20
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Night Four, February 27
Motorpoint Arena, Dublin
Night Five, March 5
Westpoint Arena, Exeter
Night Six, Thursday March 12
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Night Seven – Thursday March 19
Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Night Eight – Wednesday March 25
Rotterdam Ahoy
Judgement Night – Thursday March 26
Rotterdam Ahoy
Night 10 – Thursday April 2
The SSE Arena, Belfast
Night 11 – Thursday April 9
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Night 12 – Thursday April 16
Manchester Arena, Manchester
Night 13 – Thursday April 23
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Night 14 – Thursday April 30
Arena Birmingham
Night 15 – Thursday May 7
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Night 16 – Thursday May 14
First Direct Arena, Leeds
Play-Offs – Thursday May 21
The O2, London
