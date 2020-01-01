Home NEWS 2020 Premier League Darts field revealed as Glen Durrant arrives and first...

2020 Premier League Darts field revealed as Glen Durrant arrives and first two Challengers are announced

Mary Smith
The 2020 Premier League Darts field has been revealed, with Glen Durrant claiming one of the nine permanent spots while the first two Challengers have also been announced.

Last year’s Contenders have been renamed as Challengers and John Henderson and Fallon Sherrock will be involved in Aberdeen and Nottingham respectively, with the other seven to be announced in the coming days.

The format remains the same as last year, with a Challenger taking on a full-time player each week and the points counting towards the league table for the regular performer.

The Challengers are there just to compete and will be given a bonus for winning or drawing the match.

‘The format stays the same as last year, we think last year worked,’ PDC chairman Barry Hearn told Sky Sports.

‘Nine players will form the Premier League line-up and then of course we will have nine contenders who we will announce a little bit later in the week.’



2020 Premier League field

  • Michael van Gerwen
  • Peter Wright
  • Gerwyn Price
  • Rob Cross
  • Michael Smith
  • Daryl Gurney
  • Gary Anderson
  • Nathan Aspinall
  • Glen Durrant

Hearn went on to explain Durrant’s addition, saying: ‘After a wonderful first season here in the PDC, the Teeside fans get their way with him, he deserves it.

‘He’s made three semi-finals in the three major Sky events and of course quarter-final here at the World Championship itself.

‘If you looked at the last 12 month’s form you had no choice but to put Glen in.’



2020 Premier League dates and venues

Night One, February 6


P&J Live, Aberdeen

Night Two, February 13


Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night Three, February 20


Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night Four, February 27


Motorpoint Arena, Dublin

Night Five, March 5


Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Night Six, Thursday March 12


M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Night Seven – Thursday March 19


Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night Eight – Wednesday March 25


Rotterdam Ahoy

Judgement Night – Thursday March 26


Rotterdam Ahoy

Night 10 – Thursday April 2


The SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 11 – Thursday April 9


FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 12 – Thursday April 16


Manchester Arena, Manchester

Night 13 – Thursday April 23

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Night 14 – Thursday April 30


Arena Birmingham

Night 15 – Thursday May 7


The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 16 – Thursday May 14


First Direct Arena, Leeds

Play-Offs – Thursday May 21


The O2, London

