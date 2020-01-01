2020-premier-league-darts-field-revealed-as-glen-durrant-arrives-and-first-two-challengers-are-announced

The 2020 Premier League Darts field has been revealed, with Glen Durrant claiming one of the nine permanent spots while the first two Challengers have also been announced.

Last year’s Contenders have been renamed as Challengers and John Henderson and Fallon Sherrock will be involved in Aberdeen and Nottingham respectively, with the other seven to be announced in the coming days.

The format remains the same as last year, with a Challenger taking on a full-time player each week and the points counting towards the league table for the regular performer.

The Challengers are there just to compete and will be given a bonus for winning or drawing the match.

‘The format stays the same as last year, we think last year worked,’ PDC chairman Barry Hearn told Sky Sports.

‘Nine players will form the Premier League line-up and then of course we will have nine contenders who we will announce a little bit later in the week.’

2020 Premier League field Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney

Gary Anderson

Nathan Aspinall

Glen Durrant

Hearn went on to explain Durrant’s addition, saying: ‘After a wonderful first season here in the PDC, the Teeside fans get their way with him, he deserves it.

‘He’s made three semi-finals in the three major Sky events and of course quarter-final here at the World Championship itself.

‘If you looked at the last 12 month’s form you had no choice but to put Glen in.’

Night One, February 6



P&J Live, Aberdeen Night Two, February 13



Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Night Three, February 20



Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Night Four, February 27



Motorpoint Arena, Dublin Night Five, March 5



Westpoint Arena, Exeter Night Six, Thursday March 12



M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Night Seven – Thursday March 19



Utilita Arena, Newcastle Night Eight – Wednesday March 25



Rotterdam Ahoy Judgement Night – Thursday March 26



Rotterdam Ahoy Night 10 – Thursday April 2



The SSE Arena, Belfast Night 11 – Thursday April 9



FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield Night 12 – Thursday April 16



Manchester Arena, Manchester Night 13 – Thursday April 23 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Night 14 – Thursday April 30



Arena Birmingham Night 15 – Thursday May 7



The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Night 16 – Thursday May 14



First Direct Arena, Leeds Play-Offs – Thursday May 21



The O2, London

